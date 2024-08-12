FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $0.30 at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $0.50 to $0.30 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.11.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

