Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 5,550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fuchs Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FUPBY opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuchs will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.