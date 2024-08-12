Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Purchases $20,800.00 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Arnone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,133.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.0 %

FTEK opened at $1.00 on Monday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTEK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

