Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNKO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,054,704 shares of company stock valued at $18,322,476. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $1,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 21.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 81.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

