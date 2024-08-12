FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Zacks Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.65 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 225,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,031,000 after acquiring an additional 281,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 43,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

