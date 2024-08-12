FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Flotek Industries, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE FTK opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 1.08. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $223,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

