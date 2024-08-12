FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Linamar Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.96. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.80.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR opened at C$62.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.61. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.10.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

