FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issued By Northland Capmk

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Manitex International’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday.

Manitex International Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $77.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Stories

