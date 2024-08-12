FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$34.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The firm has a market cap of C$61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.80. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$37.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

