FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Issued By HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

