FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Centric Health Corp. Issued By Leede Financial (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Leede Financial also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.80 million.

