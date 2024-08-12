FY2024 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issued By Chardan Capital

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

