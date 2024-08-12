FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 316,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

