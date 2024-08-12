FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Stella-Jones Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.50.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$89.31 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$61.85 and a one year high of C$98.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

