FY2024 EPS Estimates for Envela Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.15. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.