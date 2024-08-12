FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $13.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.39. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.39. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

