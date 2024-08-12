FY2024 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Lifted by Cormark

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $17.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.96. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $17.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.67.

goeasy Trading Down 3.9 %

goeasy stock opened at C$187.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$190.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$101.34 and a 52 week high of C$206.02.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

