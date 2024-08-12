FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gogo

Gogo Stock Down 1.4 %

Gogo stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.