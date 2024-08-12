FY2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

