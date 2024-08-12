FY2024 EPS Estimates for Loop Media, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Loop Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Loop Media stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Loop Media has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

