FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.81.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$23.03 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

