FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.67.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.50 on Monday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

