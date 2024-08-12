FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Raised by Analyst

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sezzle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

SEZL has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Sezzle Stock Up 9.3 %

SEZL stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $658.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,114 shares of company stock worth $7,225,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter worth $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

