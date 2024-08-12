FY2024 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Valvoline by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

