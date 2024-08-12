FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wag! Group Co. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

PET opened at $0.95 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Wag! Group news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. acquired 90,000 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $930,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $38,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $138,889 and sold 323,584 shares valued at $539,268. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

