FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 625,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

