FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Issued By Desjardins

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

