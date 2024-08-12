FY2025 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

