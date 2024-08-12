FY2025 EPS Estimates for Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

TSE CMG opened at C$12.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Insiders sold 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

