FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $26.43 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

