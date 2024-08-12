FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hayward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 222,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,465,000 after acquiring an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 469,124 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

