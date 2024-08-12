FY2025 EPS Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.27 million.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$57,000.00. In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,533. Corporate insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

