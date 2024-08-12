FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Boosted by Analyst

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Plexus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Plexus Stock Down 0.2 %

PLXS stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,603 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

