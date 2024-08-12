FY2028 Earnings Forecast for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issued By HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

