Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
