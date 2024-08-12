Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $130.93 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

