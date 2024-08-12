Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

