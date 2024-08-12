Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 18.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $42,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NYT

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.