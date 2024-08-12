Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 590 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $201.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

