Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $83.56 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.