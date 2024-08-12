Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DASH opened at $123.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of -114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.