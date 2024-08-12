Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $144.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

