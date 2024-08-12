Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

RMD stock opened at $216.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock worth $19,989,119 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

