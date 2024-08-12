Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $66.39 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

