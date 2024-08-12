Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

