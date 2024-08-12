Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,504,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 276.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222,796 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2,809.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

