Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $979.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $928.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $949.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

