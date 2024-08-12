Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,758 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

