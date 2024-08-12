Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities stock opened at $130.48 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

