Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $128.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

